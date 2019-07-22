Pappas pop-up seafood experiment will be more casual, have cheaper menu

HOUSTON - Owner of many Houston staples - the Pappas Restaurants group - has announced the opening of their new pop-up restaurant.

Pappas Shrimp Shack will provide a more casual vibe, the restaurant said.

The menu is more affordable than other Pappas Restaurants. Menu items include fresh fish, crispy seafood, shrimp combos, steak, sandwiches, calamari and oysters for both dine in and to-go orders.

For a complete look at the menu, click here.

The pop-up restaurant is currently being tested inside Pappas Seafood at I-45 South and Woodridge.

The restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Pappas Restaurant group is home to Pappasito’s Cantina, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Pappas Seafood House and Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen.

For more information, click here.

Take a look at some of Pappas Shrimp Shack's dishes:

Photo courtesy of Pappas Shrimp Shack, beer battered cod & Fried Shrimp.

Photo courtesy of Pappas Shrimp Shack, coastal shrimp campecheana.

Photo Courtesy of Pappas Shrimp Shack, baja seafood chowder.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.