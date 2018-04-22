Overnight thunderstorms moving across Houston area

HOUSTON - A cluster of thunderstorms is moving across the region Saturday night with embedded pockets of heavy rain, small hail, lightning and strong winds.

Storms will continue to move across the area through the overnight hours, finally clearing the coast by 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday. A cold front will sweep through overnight as well, taking the storm chances with it, leaving a cooler and drier Sunday ahead.

Overcast skies early Sunday morning will give way to sunshine and a breezy but less humid afternoon with highs in the mid to low 70s. Nearly perfect weather is on tap for early next week as Monday and Tuesday will see sunny skies, cool mornings in the 50s and comfortable afternoons in the upper 70s.

