VIDEO: Iowa police shoot knife-wielding man after girlfriend's frantic 911 call

BOONE, Iowa - Six Iowa police officers have been placed on paid leave following the fatal shooting of a domestic violence suspect.

The Boone Police Department officers were called to a home Saturday by a woman who said her boyfriend was drunk and had become violent.

The caller said Timothy Wayne Anderson, 48, was threatening her with a knife. When officers arrived they heard screaming coming from the house.

Body camera footage shows Anderson charge at officers with a knife after they knocked on the door.

