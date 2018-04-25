VIDEO: Iowa police shoot knife-wielding man after girlfriend's frantic 911 call

BOONE, Iowa - Six Iowa police officers have been placed on paid leave following the fatal shooting of a domestic violence suspect.
The Boone Police Department officers were called to a home Saturday by a woman who said her boyfriend was drunk and had become violent.
The caller said Timothy Wayne Anderson, 48, was threatening her with a knife. When officers arrived they heard screaming coming from the house.
Body camera footage shows Anderson charge at officers with a knife after they knocked on the door.
