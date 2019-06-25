VIDEO: Body cam footage shows moment newborn baby girl rescued from tied plastic bag in woods

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - WARNING: Video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Officials in Georgia are trying to find the mother of a baby who was found earlier this month in a plastic bag, and now, body cam video shows the stunning moment the child was rescued by residents and authorities.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office released body cam video on its YouTube page of the moments shortly after the newborn baby girl was discovered abandoned in the woods in south Georgia.

The video, entitled “Baby India,” begins with the baby’s cries and the statement, “On June 6, 2019, at approximately 10 p.m. a newborn baby girl was discovered tied in a plastic bag and abandoned on the side of Daves Creek Road in Forsyth County, Georgia.”

A man in the video, who appears to be a neighbor, says that he heard the baby from his house.

“My kid said it’s a baby. I said it’s an animal,” the man says in the video.

The officer can be heard whispering to the child as he tears her free from the bag.

“Oh look at you,” a man’s voice is heard saying. “So sorry. I’m so sorry. Look at you. (Into a radio) Breathing. Crying. Trying to comfort her. (To the infant) Look how precious you are. She’s a sweetheart.”

The baby was still bloody, apparently from birth, and had her umbilical cord attached. When emergency medical personnel arrived, she was wrapped in a camouflage makeshift blanket, the deputy comforting her.

If you have any information in this case, contact authorities in Georgia at 770-888-7308.

In Georgia and Texas, if you have a newborn that you’re unable to care for, you can bring your baby to a designated safe place with no questions asked.

In Texas, the Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place—a hospital, freestanding emergency medical care facility, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station. Your identity will remain confidential and your baby will receive medical care and be placed with an emergency provider.

