Mr. Rogers remembered through World Kindness Day, World Cardigan Day

HOUSTON - World Kindness Day and World Cardigan Day coincide on Wednesday, and it's not by mistake.
Pittsburgh's WQED – the home of the "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" studio – is asking everyone to wear a cardigan on Nov. 13.
As part of its 65th anniversary and Year of Kindness, and in conjunction with World Kindness Day, the Pittsburgh public broadcasting station is inviting everyone to wear a cardigan.
The day honors Fred Rogers, who was known for his iconic red sweaters. Rogers is remembered for his efforts to promote goodness and kindness in the world, as well as appreciating people for who they are and their special qualities.
