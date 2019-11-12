Mr. Rogers remembered through World Kindness Day, World Cardigan Day

This June 28, 1989 file photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" during a taping in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on Friday, May 10, 2019, that Pennsylvanians will be…

HOUSTON - World Kindness Day and World Cardigan Day coincide on Wednesday, and it's not by mistake.

Pittsburgh's WQED – the home of the "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" studio – is asking everyone to wear a cardigan on Nov. 13.

As part of its 65th anniversary and Year of Kindness, and in conjunction with World Kindness Day, the Pittsburgh public broadcasting station is inviting everyone to wear a cardigan.

The day honors Fred Rogers, who was known for his iconic red sweaters. Rogers is remembered for his efforts to promote goodness and kindness in the world, as well as appreciating people for who they are and their special qualities.

Join us Wednesday, November 13 for #CardiganDay!

1) Wear your favorite cardigan. 2) Encourage others to do the same. 3) Take a picture/share to your social using #CardiganDay 4) WQED will help spread all that kindness. It is World Kindness Day after all! https://t.co/fQ8HcpgKul pic.twitter.com/Zo3HNF9Z5f — WQED Pittsburgh (@wqed) November 4, 2019

