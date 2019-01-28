'I just have tons of homework,' boy tells 911 operator who helps him with math

LAFAYETTE, Indiana - A 911 dispatcher is getting praised for helping a boy with his homework.

Antonia Bundy, who works for the Lafayette Police Department in Indiana, stayed on the phone with the boy after getting the call.

BUNDY: You had a bad day at school?

CALLER: Yea, I just called to tell you that.

BUNDY: What happened at school that made you have a bad day?

CALLER: I just have tons of homework.

BUNDY: Oh, what subject do you have homework in?

CALLER: Math. And it's so hard.

BUNDY: OK. So what are you learning in math? What's so difficult?

CALLER: Fractions.

He went on to say that he needed help with his math homework. So she listened and helped him add his fractions.

While Lafayette police don't recommend dialing 911 for homework help, many people praised Bundy on Twitter for her generosity.

One person said, "bless this compassionate lady!!! What a wonderful thing to do!"

Another person said, "this makes my heart smile!!! Thank you antonia, you are a true hero!!!"

