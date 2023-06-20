The vessel missing near the Titanic wreck is a submersible, not a submarine: Here’s the difference

FILE - In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returns to U.S. Naval Base in Guam, Aug. 19, 2021. The vessel that went missing Sunday, June 18, 2023, in the North Atlantic while exploring the Titanic is not a submarine, it's a submersible. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a submarine has enough power to leave port and come back to port under its own power while a submersible is not autonomous. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson/U.S. Navy via AP, File)

The vessel that went missing Sunday in the North Atlantic while exploring the Titanic’s wreckage is a submersible not a submarine, and there is a key difference.

The Titan, with five people on board, remained missing Tuesday even as an international search and rescue effort was underway.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains the difference. A submarine has enough power to leave port and come back to port under its own power.

But a submersible has more limited power and range. It needs a mother ship from which to launch, to return to, and for support and communications.

The Titan's mother ship is the Polar Prince, a former Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker.