85-year-old Florida woman killed in alligator attack while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack on Monday while walking her dog in Florida, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Spanish Lakes Fairways, a 55-plus living community in Fort Pierce, a city about 67 miles north of West Palm Beach, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Residents of the community told NBC affiliate WPTV of West Palm Beach that the woman was trying to fight off the alligator after it grabbed the dog.

