Parents arrested after leaving son home alone since Thanksgiving

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. – The parents of an 11-year-old boy have been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said they left their son home alone since late November.

According to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, the boy was found by deputies after receiving a call for a welfare check on Dec. 12.

Authoritities said a caller advised that the 11-year-old son was possibly home alone for an undetermined length of time.

After further investigation, deputies said they learned that the mother had left the residence to go out of state before Thanksgiving and the father had followed shortly after Thanksgiving.

The child was left alone with frozen food available to him and did not attend school during at least the prior two weeks, authorities said.

Attempts to contact the parents or family members were unsuccessful and the child was turned over to Child Protective Services, the sheriff’s office said.

Both parents were arrested on multiple counts of child neglect upon returning home from an unknown location on Dec. 29.