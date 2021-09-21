Partly Cloudy icon
All-clear given after New Orleans Caesars Superdome fire, reports say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

The New Orleans Fire Department photo of the Superdome fire.
The New Orleans Fire Department photo of the Superdome fire. (New Orleans Fire Department/Twitter)

The Superdome in New Orleans was on fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Fire Department, but the all-clear has been given, local reports say.

WDSU and WVUE shared photos of the smoke and flames rising from the Caesars Superdome.

Reports were urged to avoid the area.

The New Orleans Fire Department reports it is a three-alarm fire.

#BREAKING: Fire ignites on Superdome roof. Follow live at fox8live.com/live

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

More photos from the fire on the roof of the Superdome: https://bit.ly/3CNeBWz

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

