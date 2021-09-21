All-clear given after New Orleans Caesars Superdome fire, reports say

The New Orleans Fire Department photo of the Superdome fire.

The Superdome in New Orleans was on fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Fire Department, but the all-clear has been given, local reports say.

WDSU and WVUE shared photos of the smoke and flames rising from the Caesars Superdome.

Reports were urged to avoid the area.

The New Orleans Fire Department reports it is a three-alarm fire.

09/21/2021. 3- Alarm Fire. Superdome. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/MSbIzQgmA0 — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) September 21, 2021

Not seeing anymore smoke from where I’m standing. I just saw water being sprayed on the Dome. Working to get info from @NOLAFireDept. @wdsu pic.twitter.com/BPofwXrbIL — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) September 21, 2021

#BREAKING: Fire ignites on Superdome roof. Follow live at fox8live.com/live Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

BREAKING: Smoke and flames can be seen from @CaesarsDome right now. Emergency crews are heading to the scene now @wdsu pic.twitter.com/cRA305IRZJ — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) September 21, 2021