Neo-Nazi group member linked to attack plot pleads guilty

FILE - This image taken from a Sept. 14, 2019, video and released in a U.S. Attorney detention memorandum, shows Brian Mark Lemley Jr, driving, and Patrik Mathews, passenger seat, passing through a toll booth near Norfolk, Va., en route to Georgia. The pair, along with William Garfield Bilbrough IV, plotted to carry out "essentially a paramilitary strike" at a Virginia gun rights rally, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. FBI agents arrested Mathews, Lemley and Bilbrough on Jan., 16, as part of a broader investigation of The Base, a white supremacist group. (U.S. Attorney via AP)

GREENBELT, Md. – A neo-Nazi group member whose talk of planning an attack at a Virginia gun rights rally was secretly recorded by the FBI pleaded guilty on Thursday to gun charges and obstruction of justice.

Patrik Jordan Mathews, a 28-year-old former Canadian Armed Forces reservist, and two other members of The Base were arrested on federal charges in Maryland ahead of the January 2020 rally at Virginia's Capitol in Richmond.

Mathews pleaded guilty to illegally possessing and transporting a firearm, and obstruction of justice — he destroyed a cellphone when FBI agents raided his apartment.

After a prosecutor read aloud a summary of the case against Mathews, the judge asked him, “Did you do the things the government said you did?”

“Yes, your honor,” Mathews replied.

The four counts carry a combined maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. But federal sentencing guidelines will likely recommend a lower sentence.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang is scheduled to sentence Mathews on Oct. 28.

Co-defendant Brian Mark Lemley Jr., a 35-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Elkton, Maryland, is scheduled to appear before the same judge on Friday for a rearraignment, which typically signals a plea deal. The third defendant, William Garfield Bilbrough IV, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in December to helping Mathews illegally enter the U.S. from Canada in 2019.

