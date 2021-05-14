Columbus reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill

FILE - Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police on Dec. 22, is memorialized on a shirt worn by his daughter, Karissa Hill, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohios capital city will pay a $10 million settlement for the family of Hill, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Columbus police officer in December as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone, the Columbus city attorney announced Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s capital city will pay a $10 million settlement for the family of Andre Hill, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Columbus police officer in December as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone, the Columbus city attorney announced Friday.

It's the largest such settlement in city history.

Hill, 47, was fatally shot by officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22 as Hill emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone. Coy was fired and has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide charges.

“No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family, but we believe this is an important and necessary step in the right direction," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a statement.

As part of the settlement, a gym frequented by Hill will be renamed the Andre Hill Gymnasium.

At a news conference Friday afternoon surrounded by Hill's family, attorney Ben Crump said, “We come here to applaud the city leadership in saying Andre Hill’s life matters, and to send a message that we're better than this America.”

Hill's daughter, Carissa Hill, held her 3-year-old daughter as she called it a “a very big day for me and my family.”

“We’re just sad we can’t share that with our dad being here,” she said. As she once did, her daughter will visit the gym her father loved.

