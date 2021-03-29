12-year-old boy abducted, sexually assaulted, and shot before man forces him out of car, police say

Police officers surround a 12-year-old boy after they said he was abducted, sexually assaulted and shot.

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after a tortuous night in a Miami-area neighborhood.

KPRC 2′s sister station WPLG reports the boy was abducted, sexually assaulted, and shot, according to police.

Police say the boy was walking around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. when a man drove by, forced the boy into the vehicle, sexually assaulted him and then forced him out of the vehicle.

According to WPLG, a bystander who only identified himself as Johnny came to the rescue.

After hearing the boy screaming for help, Johnny escorted him to a nearby grocery store.

“I bring him to the store so they can call the police for him,” Johnny said according to WPLG. “He was conscience, then he fell on the sidewalk and said he had been shot.”

Surveillance video shows the boy walking before collapsing and clutching his bleeding head, while a person standing next to him calls 911, WPLG reports.

Once authorities arrived, police escorted the boy to a gurney and he was rushed to a nearby hospital’s trauma center, where at last check, he was in critical condition, according to WPLG.