Police: Argument over loud music lead to deadly shooting

(KOBI/NBC News) – Investigators say an argument over loud music lead to a fatal shooting outside of an Ashland, Oregon hotel.

Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara says the death of victim Aidan Ellison could have easily been avoided.

“It was utterly senseless, didn’t need to happen, people getting violent with each other for such stupid reasons,” O’Meara said.

O’Meara says Ellison was shot once in the chest and was unable to be saved by paramedics.

Suspect Robert Paul Keegan was quickly arrested on scene.

O’Meara said the 4:30 a.m. call came from the Stratford Inn desk clerk after they heard the violent encounter in the parking lot.

“Keegan not only obviously murdered the victim, he also recklessly endangered the hotel clerk by discharging the gun near the hotel clerk,” O’Meara explained.

Police said the dispute started over some music.

