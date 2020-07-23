‘Pure evil in the flesh': Man among 3 charged in fishing trip ‘massacre’ had 230 felony charges in his arrest history

FROSTPROOF, Fla. – Three people have been arrested in connection with a brutal “massacre” that left three Florida men dead.

Investigators say it started with a grudge and a chance encounter.

Tony “T.J.” Wiggins, 26, has been charged with three counts of murder.

Wiggins, who was arrested for the first time when he was 12 years old, was reportedly a well-known bad guy in the community. Judd said he was walking free with 230 felony criminal charges in his arrest history. He was most reportedly out on bond after breaking a man’s arm with a crowbar, Judd said.

“He’s a thug,” the sheriff said. “He’s a criminal. He’s pure evil in the flesh. He’s wild and he’s out of control.”

T.J.‘s girlfriend, Mary Whittemore, 27, and brother, Robert Wiggins, 21, were arrested and charged with being accessories to the murders.

The Polk County sheriff’s office said the victims, Brandon Rollins, 27, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23, had planned a nighttime catfishing trip near Lake Streety Friday evening.

Rollins’ father received a phone call at 10:56 from his son pleading for help. When his father drove to the lake where he knew his son would be, he found him and his two friends “shot up.”

Sheriff Grady Judd said just ten minutes prior to Rollins’ phone call to his father, Rollins’ friend Tillman was at a nearby Dollar General store getting supplies for the fishing trip. Behind Tillman in line, Judd said, was T.J. Wiggins. Also in the store were Robert Wiggins and Mary Wittemore.

Judd said T.J. heard Tillman tell the clerk he was “going fishing with Keven Springfield.”

T.J. reportedly replied, “What? Keven’s gonna be there?”

Judd said Tillman and Wiggins had a somewhat normal conversation in the store before Tillman walked out.

The Wiggins brothers and Mary Whittemore left the Dollar General after Tillman and got in their car. Robert Wiggins, who Judd said has been most cooperative with police, told detectives TJ told him to “go to the lake,” as he pulled away from the store.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2ZQc78X