Jogger finds human head on side of Florida road

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman taking a jog Tuesday morning discovered a human head on the side of a Florida road, police said.

The head was found in St. Petersburg, in a grassy area between the sidewalk and the edge of 38th Ave. South, between 31st and 34th streets South, WKMG reported.

St. Petersburg police tweeted, “Investigating human head found on the side of the road on 38th Av S between 31st and 34th St. South. Anyone with info call 727-893-7780.”

Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said investigators couldn’t immediately determine the person’s gender or race. Investigators said they don’t think the victim died at the scene.

The jogger told police she didn’t see anything when she passed by the area during a run on Sunday. She didn’t pass the area on Monday.

The head will be turned over to the medical examiner.

#stpetepd investigating human head found on the side of the road on 38th Av S between 31st and 34th St. South. Anyone with info call 727-893-7780 pic.twitter.com/zoICcaYvpI — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 7, 2020

No other details have been released.