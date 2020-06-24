77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

National

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut to quarantine visitors from Texas and 8 other states

Associated Press

Tags: Coronavirus, Andrew Cuomo, Travel
An airplane comes in for its landing as the sun rises in Mexico City, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Many countries in Latin America have taken aggressive measures to deal with the new coronavirus such as closing their borders, dock and airports to foreigners. Mexico, by contrast, has so far taken a business as usual attitude. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
An airplane comes in for its landing as the sun rises in Mexico City, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Many countries in Latin America have taken aggressive measures to deal with the new coronavirus such as closing their borders, dock and airports to foreigners. Mexico, by contrast, has so far taken a business as usual attitude. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from other states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the “travel advisory” Wednesday at a briefing joined via video feed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, all Democrats.

“We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop.” Cuomo said. “We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.”

Murphy said the states’ health departments will provide details of how the rule will work.

Cuomo said visitors from states over a set infection rate will have to quarantine. As of Wednesday states over the threshold included Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.