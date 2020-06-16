‘Live from Here’ off the air, another casualty of coronavirus, host Chris Thile reveals on social media

HOUSTON – “Live from Here," the show formerly known as “A Prairie Home Companion,” will no longer be produced by American Public Media, the show’s host published on social media Tuesday.

Mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile published this heartfelt message on his social media account.

"And again I say AHOY!!! This message is for anyone out there who has made Live from Here a regular part of their listening lives. Not one live broadcast has gone by where I didn’t thank my absurdly lucky stars for your wide open ears and hearts. Over the weekend, I was informed that American Public Media will no longer be producing the show. While this news fills me with sadness, I understand the decision, as my extraordinary teammates and I conceived of Live from Here as a celebration of live, collaborative audible art, and there’s just no telling when it could be that again.

Speaking of my teammates (both on-air and behind the scenes), nothing you’ve heard over the last four seasons would have been possible without their boundless ingenuity, and inexhaustible drive. I’ve been in awe of them every step of the way, and will forever be grateful to have shared the stage AND the office with them.

Though it turns out this past episode of Live from Here was our last new show, I know we’ll have many, many more music-filled evenings together by and by, and I’d like to propose a toast: to all you listeners out there. Thank you. It’s time for this noise-maker to follow your lead.

Love y’all, stay safe!

C"

And again I say AHOY!!! This message is for anyone out there who has made Live from Here a regular part of their... Posted by Chris Thile on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

The show has been on the air since 1974. It was called “A Prairie Home Companion” until Garrison Keillor, the former host of the show was fired from Minnesota Public Radio in 2017 after he was accused of improper behavior. The show was rebranded “Live from Here” in December 2017.