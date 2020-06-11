Racer leaves NASCAR over Confederate flag decision

NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli announced on Wednesday that his racing career will cross the finish line at the end of the 2020 season.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Ciccarelli expressed his disagreement with the “political” direction NASCAR is headed.

According to Fox 10, Ciccarelli made the personal announcement shortly after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and tracks.

The racer wrote on Facebook that he does not believe in kneeling during the National Anthem, nor does he believe in taking away the right for people to fly whatever flag they choose.

In the post, Ciccarelli said while he doesn’t care for the Confederate flag, people who fly it aren’t always racists, he said.

Ciccarelli said his time as a part of NASCAR has been a fun ride and a dream come true.