Little Richard, influential rock and roll and R&B legend, dead at 87

Published: May 9, 2020, 9:36 am Updated: May 9, 2020, 9:44 am

Little Richard, the rock and R&B legend behind “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Long Tall Sally” died Saturday, Rolling Stone reported. He was 87.

Rolling Stone reported the musician’s son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the musician’s death, but said a cause of death was unknown.

The pianist-singer was considered an influence for many musicians, including Elvis Presley, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Costello, Elton John, and the Beatles among others.