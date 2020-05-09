67ºF

Little Richard, influential rock and roll and R&B legend, dead at 87

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Little Richard speaks onstage at "The Legacy Lounge" A conversation with CeeLo Green and his inspiration at W Atlanta - Downtown on September 29, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage for NARAS)
Little Richard, the rock and R&B legend behind “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Long Tall Sally” died Saturday, Rolling Stone reported. He was 87.

Rolling Stone reported the musician’s son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the musician’s death, but said a cause of death was unknown.

The pianist-singer was considered an influence for many musicians, including Elvis Presley, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Costello, Elton John, and the Beatles among others.

