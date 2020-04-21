85ºF

National

Elmo’s dad has a message for overwhelmed parents at home

‘We are all doing the best we can, and that is OK’

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

This undated image provided by Sesame Workshop shows Elmo and his parents Louie and Mae. Sesame Workshop announced Monday, March 30, 2020, that Elmo, Rooster and Cookie Monster are featured in some of four new animated public service spots reminding young fans to take care while doing such things as washing hands and sneezing. The content, which will be translated into 19 languages, is part of Sesame Workshop's Caring for Each Other initiative to help families stay physically and mentally healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. (Sesame Workshop via AP)
As most of the world has been put under stay at home orders, friends from Sesame Street want to let everyone they’re not alone.

Elmo’s dad, Louie, recorded a message to share with parents at home.

In the PSA, Louie tells parents they are doing an amazing job and reminded them to take time for themselves by listening to a favorite song, stretch, or just breathe.

Louie ends his message by saying “We are all doing the best we can, and that is OK,” before rushing off to build a pillow fort with Elmo.

