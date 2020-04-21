Elmo’s dad has a message for overwhelmed parents at home

As most of the world has been put under stay at home orders, friends from Sesame Street want to let everyone they’re not alone.

Elmo’s dad, Louie, recorded a message to share with parents at home.

In the PSA, Louie tells parents they are doing an amazing job and reminded them to take time for themselves by listening to a favorite song, stretch, or just breathe.

Louie ends his message by saying “We are all doing the best we can, and that is OK,” before rushing off to build a pillow fort with Elmo.