Shoppers during special senior hours receive groceries for free after anonymous donation

An anonymous Provincetown, Mass., resident is spreading kindness in the seaside community.

According to a Cape Cod manager for Stop and Shop, the individual purchased $5,000 worth of gifts cards to be used to pay for customers groceries during the store’s special hours for seniors, Boston 25 News reports.

According to a spokesperson for Stop and Shop, the anonymous person purchased the large sum of gift cards after expressing interest in donating to customers the day before.

The store’s general manager said she received an outpour of appreciation from senior residents.

According to Boston 25, a thank-you note from one customer said in part, “Tears of Joy and Gratitude to all!! We will do something today for someone in an effort for us to ‘pay it forward’"

Maria Fruci, Manager and Spokesperson of the chain’s External Communications & Community Relations, said the following in a statement to Boston 25:

“The generous shopper wanted to make a meaningful contribution. The shopper was very thankful to our Provincetown team for being on the front lines and keeping our communities fed. We are grateful to have such caring customers and associates. Their commitment inspires us every day!”