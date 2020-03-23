WATCH: Trump learns of Mitt Romney’s isolation due to coronavirus exposure, says ‘gee, that’s too bad’

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

At a White House briefing on Sunday, President Donald Trump learned of Sen. Mitt Romney being in isolation because of conoravirus concerns, to which he responded: “Gee, that’s too bad.”

When asked by a reporter if sarcasm could be detected in his comment, Trump denied the accusation.

“No, none whatsoever,” the president said.

