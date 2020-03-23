80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

80ºF

National

WATCH: Trump learns of Mitt Romney’s isolation due to coronavirus exposure, says ‘gee, that’s too bad’

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: National, Politics, Donald Trump, Mitt Romney, Coronavirus
President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor look on, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor look on, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

At a White House briefing on Sunday, President Donald Trump learned of Sen. Mitt Romney being in isolation because of conoravirus concerns, to which he responded: “Gee, that’s too bad.”

When asked by a reporter if sarcasm could be detected in his comment, Trump denied the accusation.

“No, none whatsoever,” the president said.

Here is the interaction.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: