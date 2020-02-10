74ºF

Man arrested outside White House after threatening to assassinate the President

Jason Hoffman

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: The White House is shown during departure by President Donald Trump for the congressional Gold Medal ceremony for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at the U.S. Capitol January 17, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images) (2018 Getty Images)

Police arrested a Brandon, Florida, man outside the White House on Saturday after he threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Roger Hedgpeth, 25, approached a US Secret Service police officer on patrol and said, "I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump," according to a DC Metropolitan Police Department arrest report obtained by CNN.

Hedgpeth told the officer he planned to do it with a knife, which the Secret Service officer confiscated after a pat down search, the report said.

"At no point during this were any Secret Service protectees in any danger," a law enforcement official told CNN.

Hedgpeth was placed under arrest at which time the arresting officer was advised by the Secret Service that the suspect was a critically missing/endangered person as well as a mental health patient. Hedgpeth was then moved to a hospital for a mental health evaluation where he will be held until further notice, according to the report.

CNN has reached out to the US Secret Service for more information. A woman answering the phone at the home of what is believed to be a relative of the suspect’s didn’t have any comment when reached by CNN.

