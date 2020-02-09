Black Panther Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter launches fashion line with H&M

Ruth E. Carter announced on Twitter she is launching a fashion collaboration with H&M in honor of Black History Month. The collection drops on Feb. 13 online and in select stores.

The Oscar-winning costume designer for Black Panther said she intends to spread love and inspiration to all who want to express themselves creatively.

The 11-piece Ruth Carter x H&M collection includes oversized sweaters, sweatpants, t-shirts and bucket hats in the Liberation flag colors of red, back and green, according to Pop Sugar. The pieces range from $13 to $40.

In a marketing video posted on Twitter, Carter is joined by popular YouTuber Jay Versace to explain the vision of the collection in a podcast, “And That’s The Truth, Ruth.”

“With this collection, I wanted to tell the story about my beginnings. How, in the late ’80s early ’90s, the resurgence of Afrocentrism was on the rise,” Carter said in the video. “The line is about unity.”

Carter is also behind the costume design of other major films such as Malcolm X and Selma.

H&M also launched a scholarship with Hampton University, a historically Black University in Virginia, where Carter graduated from.