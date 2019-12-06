1 of 2 robbers killed in shootout with police identified

MIAMI – One of two robbers who was killed in a shootout with police after hijacking a UPS truck and leading them on a chase through two counties has been identified, KPRC 2 partner station WPLG reported.

Lamar Alexander, 41, was shot to death during Thursday afternoon's exchange of gunfire in Miramar, his brother told Local 10 News.

"He just made bad decisions in life and it cost him his," Corey Smith told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol on Friday.

The FBI said four people, including the UPS driver, identified as Frank Ordonez, 27, were killed after robbers stole the driver's truck and led police on a chase from Coral Gables to Miramar.

An FBI official said both robbers were shot and killed, and the fourth victim was in a nearby vehicle when shots were fired along Miramar Parkway.

The chase began in Coral Gables, where the two suspects robbed Regent Jewelers.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots that killed Ordonez or the bystander.

Alexander was a felon with a lengthy criminal history, including armed robbery.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Alexander was convicted of robbery with a deadly weapon in Lee County in 2009. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and released in 2017.