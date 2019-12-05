Viral video shows Amazon delivery driver dance with delight for basket of treats
This Amazon delivery driver’s day was made after a woman left treats at her door for those dropping off packages.
This time of year can be hard on delivery drivers due to shipping demands for the holidays.
WKMG reported the thoughtfulness shown by Kathy Ouma, of Middletown, Delaware, didn’t go unnoticed when her Ring doorbell captured Amazon delivery driver Karim Earl Reed III dancing with delight by the gesture.
Posted by Kathy Ouma on Tuesday, December 3, 2019
The video of his praise and happy dance has gone viral since being posted Monday, with more than 5.6 million views at the time of this article.
Reed can be heard saying, "Aw, this is so nice," before dancing his way back to his truck.
This is not the first time Ouma has set treats out on her doorstep thanking those who make “holiday shopping easy.”
The refreshments included water, soda, crackers, cookies and other snacks.
THIS!❤️❤️ Made my day! I leave goodies out every year. Middletown, Delaware. #AmazonPrime Updated:The driver is Karim Earl Reed III - You are bringing millions of people joy! ❤️Posted by Kathy Ouma on Monday, December 2, 2019
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.