National Tequila Day: Where to celebrate with deals across the Houston area

HOUSTON - National Tequila Day is upon us once more, and if you’re looking for some food and drink specials across H-Town, look no further than our list of events for July 24.

El Big Bad: Altos Tequila will be on-site with samples, and there will be food and drink specials between 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the 419 Travis St. location.

Pistolero’s: There will be a National Tequila Day Parking Lot Party with $1 tacos, margarita and tequila specials, as well as $7 Dulce Vida-flavored margaritas, from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. at the 1517 Westheimer Road location.

Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant: At both locations, you can get $4 tequila shots from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Frank 'N'steins Bar & Grill: Enjoy Jose Cuervo Silver $1 specials and a free promotional item with purchase from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the 9907 S Highway 6 location in Sugar Land.

Ojos Locos Almeda: Look for $2 margaritas from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at the 12200 Gulf Freeway, Suite 850 location.

Capitol Bar Midtown: At the 2415 Main Street hot spot, take on National Tequila Day with free Mexican mustaches, $2 tacos, $4 tequila shots, $6 margaritas and $20 tequila flights from 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop: At the Baytown location at 8804 TX-146, Suite 100, specials include $2.50 well tequila, $1 off all top shelf tequila, $3 tequila sunrise and $1.50 select tacos from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Henderson Heights: Score $3 tacos, $4 Texas beers and margaritas, $5 Texas spirits and $6 beer and a shot combo at the 908 Henderson St. location from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Chuy’s: Celebrate #NationalTequilaDay with Chuy's margaritas with $1 floaters, $1 off The Perfect Margarita. Also, look for the free nacho car from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Happy Hour prices on house margaritas, the original Texas tinis and domestic beer and wine.

La Escondida Missouri City: Cool off with a $4 regular or $6 jumbo margarita at La Escondida Mexican Grill, located at 7270 Highway 6 South in Missouri City. Open from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Jake's Sports Bar: From 11 a.m. – 2 a.m., Jake’s Sports Bar will offer $5 shots of Jose Cuervo gold tequila or Avion silver tequila at its 2944 Chimney Rock Road location.



