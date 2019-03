HOUSTON - A multi-vehicle crash closed all westbound lanes on of the East Freeway at Beltway 8 in east Harris County, according to Houston TranStar.

The three-vehicle crash was reported at 8:45 p.m.

Officials said one person was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area until crews clear the scene.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.