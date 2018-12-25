Man hit, killed by vehicle in Katy

KATY, Texas - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday as he was walking on a Katy street.

The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. at 1799 Fry Road, near Park Row Drive.

Harris County deputies said the 21-year-old pedestrian was walking south on Fry Road when he was hit by an SUV that was also traveling south.

Investigators said other drivers reported having to swerve to miss the man who was walking in the middle of the right lane.

The driver, who did not show any signs of impairment, stopped and called for help, deputies said.

Deputies said the area is dimly lit.

