HOUSTON - Jury selection in an honor killing case that made international headlines is almost finished.

Ali Irsan appeared in court Tuesday.

He is accused of killing a researcher with MD Anderson Cancer Center because he believed she was influencing his daughter with Christianity.

Irsan is also charged with killing Coty Beavers, his daughter's husband. The jury will be announced later this month.

