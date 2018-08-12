Man charged after deputy's granddaughter killed in shooting, daughter injured

GALVESTON, Texas - Investigators in Galveston County have plenty of questions after an overnight shooting left a deputy's granddaughter dead and his daughter injured.

The shooting was reported just before 9:50 p.m. in the 5400 block of Gulf Stream when an argument turned violent.

Anthony White, 58, was arrested in connection with Friday night's deadly shooting in the Bacliff area.

Investigators believe White and the two women were fighting at a home when he shot at them. Both women are relatives of a Galveston County deputy.

Officials believe two young children were in the home during the incident.

The wounded woman, in her 40s, is the deputy's daughter and the other woman, in her 20s, was the granddaughter who was killed.

The victims' relationship to White is unknown.

White is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

