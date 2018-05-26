Man behind 'crush' animal cruelty fetish videos resentenced to maximum of 20 years in prison

HOUSTON - A man behind a series of animal cruelty fetish videos called "crush" was resentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison Friday after a recent ruling from the Court of Criminal Appeals, prosecutors said.

Brent Justice, 56, was convicted of cruelty to non-livestock animals with the use of deadly enhancement in 2016.

The punishment with the deadly enhancement ranges from 25 years to life. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison

Justice filed an appeal.

Recently, the Court ruled that despite torturing animals with a meat cleaver and a stiletto heel, the use of a deadly weapon enhancement could not be applied to his case.

After the case was returned, Justice faced two to 20 years in prison. He was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison.

"The torture these animals suffered is incomprehensible," said Jessica Milligan, assistant district attorney and animal cruelty section chief.

