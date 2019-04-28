Man accused of watching women sleep at Texas State dorms

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A man was arrested after police said he broke into dorms at Texas State University and was caught watching women sleep in their rooms.

Texas State University police arrested Jose Ernesto Chavez, 29, as he was leaving San Jacinto Hall, where police said they received several reports Friday.

Police said Chavez entered unlocked dorm rooms where female students were sleeping and took several items.

Read more about this story on KSAT's website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.