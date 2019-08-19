Man accused of keying neighbors' vehicles in Heights, Lindale Park neighborhoods

HOUSTON - Scratches are popping up on cars parked outside homes in the Heights and Lindale Park neighborhoods.

Last week, Bryant Cook found his blue Jeep damaged on the driver’s side door.

“I found the scratches around the door handle between both panels of the car,” Cook said.

Cook's car wasn’t damaged as badly as some of his neighbors' vehicles.

Less than a mile away from where Cook lives, several cars were spotted with deep scratches.

After scouring home camera footage, neighbors spotted a man scratching the hood of a car calmly as he walks by.

“It's not safe because he can come back at any time,” Cook said.

The object the man was holding in his hands isn't clear, but the damage it leaves behind is costly

“He got two doors. That would be a $1,000 to $2,000 to fix,” Cook said.

Several neighbors have reported the incidents to police, and they are now hoping sharing video could help stop the man from leaving his mark on yet another car.

“It takes hard work and time to purchase your vehicle, and you don't want to see it ruined by parking it on the street,” Cook said.

