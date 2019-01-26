Major crash leaves 1 child dead, 2 injured, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One child is dead, and two are injured, one in critical condition, after a crash in west Harris County, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Morton Ranch and Elrod roads, as a Camaro, was heading east on Morton Ranch Road, and a Honda Pilot minivan was heading west and making a left turn, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Camaro struck the Honda Pilot and one of the children inside the minivan -a 6-year-old boy- was thrown from the vehicle; the child later died at Texas Children's Hospital, said Lt. Susan Cotter of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Two other girls, ages 3 and 4, were injured. The 3-year-old is in critical condition, Cotter said.

It appears none of the children was restrained, according to Cotter.

