Early voting data shows average age of voters in Houston runoff elections is older than previous elections

HOUSTON – Harris County early voting data shows the average age of the in-person early voters trends older than previous Houston runoff elections, according to Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth.

The data reports that 90,918 people voted early as of Sunday for the December 9 Joint Runoff Election.

Hudspeth said an analysis conducted at the end of last week of the city of Houston voting roster shows that the average age of in-person early voters is about 62 years old.

“That will fluctuate a bit once all ballots are cast for this election,” she said. “Still, the average age of the voters is a little older than in previous Houston Runoff Elections and significantly older than the average age of the registered voter population, which is 47.”