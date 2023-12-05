70º
Convicted felon sentenced after being caught with guns, cocaine, pills, cash during DWI stop

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Gavel. (Generic) (Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA)

HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of two firearms as a felon and for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute it, United States Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced on Tuesday.

Sidney Rachal pleaded guilty on July 6 to these two charges. When officers found him, he also had $22,905 in cash.

Rachal will have three years of supervised release after his sentence is complete. He also agreed to give up his two firearms and magazines.

On Jan. 21, 2022, authorities found Rachal’s vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and for an outstanding felony warrant.

When he was arrested, officers found that he had two plastic bags with 68 grams of cocaine. Two guns were also found in his car.

In court, it was also revealed he had other illegal drugs like marijuana, alprazolam, and other pills with the material to distribute the items.

Rachal was previously convicted of aggravated robbery.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rodolfo Ramirez prosecuted the case.

