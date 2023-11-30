HPD patrol unit struck while assisting stalled vehicle in north Houston

HOUSTON – An officer from the Houston Police Department is reportedly OK after being rear-ended by another driver in north Houston.

According to authorities, the incident took place while that officer was helping a stalled vehicle just off the North Freeway near E. Burress Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said the officer pulled behind that stalled truck on the feeder road.

The driver of the truck that hit the unit was injured in the collision, and investigators are waiting to determine if alcohol played a factor.