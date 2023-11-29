64º
Local News

Man found dead with possible gunshot wound next to truck in north Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: shooting, Crime, Harris County
police lights (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are at the scene where a man was found dead in north Harris County Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the man, possibly in his thirties, was found dead next to a truck in the 1000 block of Grassy View Drive.

Authorities said the man possibly had a gunshot wound.

They said there is no information on a suspect at this time.

