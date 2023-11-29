Man found dead with possible gunshot wound next to truck in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are at the scene where a man was found dead in north Harris County Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the man, possibly in his thirties, was found dead next to a truck in the 1000 block of Grassy View Drive.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a residence at the 1000 blk of Grassy View. Preliminary info: a Hispanic male, possibly in his 30’s, was found deceased with a possible gunshot wound. The male was discovered adjacent to a pickup truck. No suspect information. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/YLlGb5VLG1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 29, 2023

Authorities said the man possibly had a gunshot wound.

They said there is no information on a suspect at this time.