Houston officer shoots at aggravated robbery suspect who was armed; no injuries reported from shooting

An officer discharged their weapon at an armed aggravated robbery suspect on Friday, but no one was injured from the shooting, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – An officer discharged their weapon at an armed aggravated robbery suspect on Friday, but no one was injured from the shooting, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded at about 9:15 p.m. to the 13000 block of Cityscape Avenue due to the aggravated robbery.

A man had been sleeping in his vehicle in the area, then the suspect allegedly tapped on his window with a weapon in his hand. The man got out of his vehicle, and the pair got into a fight over the gun.

They ended up on the ground, and the gun went off, but no one was shot.

A witness then flagged down some officers who were in the area.

Two officers made it to the scene and spoke to the men to try to separate them. The suspect then grabbed his gun. Officers said they told him to drop his weapon several times, but he did not obey.

He then ran away, while officers followed him to an apartment complex in the 13000 block of Cityscape Avenue.

The suspect turned around with a weapon in his hand. Authorities said the officer felt threatened and fired two shots in his direction.

The suspect was not struck by the bullets.

He then walked toward the end of the complex and continued to try to evade officers. He also threw his weapon over the gate.

Authorities used their tasers, but this did stop the suspect. They eventually approached the man and handcuffed him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after he was injured from the fight earlier. The other man, who was targeted in the robbery, was not injured.

The two officers will be placed on administrative duty. The names of those involved were not provided.

This case is still under investigation.