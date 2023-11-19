Valet driver shot and killed during attempted robbery in west Houston

HOUSTON – A valet driver has been shot to death during an attempted robbery in west Houston Sunday morning, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 8600 block of Pagewood Lane around 4 a.m.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was working as a valet overnight at a club called Michael’s. Investigators said a car accident happened in the club’s parking lot, and the valet driver was helping out one of the drivers involved by taking him to a business nearby so he could pay for the damages caused by the accident.

While the customer was inside the business, investigators said a suspect pulled up in another car, attempted to rob the valet driver and then shot him multiple times.

The suspect then fled the scene. There’s currently no description of the driver or what vehicle he was driving.