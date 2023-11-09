Today is the last day to register to vote in the Houston mayoral runoff: Here are the steps to take

HOUSTON – Houstonians still have the opportunity to decide who will become the 63rd mayor of the City of Houston in the upcoming runoff election next month.

State Sen. John Whitmire and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee led a group of 16 other candidates in the mayoral race but neither received enough votes to win the election Tuesday. In Texas, a candidate has to pass the threshold of more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. Whitmire had about 42.5% of the vote and Jackson-Lee had 35.6%.

Now, the two will face off again on Dec. 9.

While Houstonians who didn’t vote on Nov. 7 or during early voting can still vote in the runoff, Thursday is the last day to register to vote.

Here is what you need to do to make sure your voice is heard at the polls:

Do you know if you’re registered to vote?

If you’re unsure of your registration status but you want to vote in the runoff, check on harrisvotes.com.

Voter Registration applications can be dropped off at the following locations:

1001 Preston, Houston, Texas, 77002 (Main Office)

11525 Todd St Suite #100, Houston, TX 77055 (Election Technology Center)

6000 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston, Texas 77081 (Bellaire)

16715 Clay Rd. Houston, Texas 77084 (Clay Road)

14350 Wallisville Rd., Houston, Texas 77049 (Jim Fonteno)

101 S. Richey, Suite E, Pasadena, Texas 77506 (John Phelps)

7300 N. Shepherd Dr, Houston, Texas 77091 (Mickey Leland)

5300 Griggs Rd., Houston, Texas 77021 (Palm Center)

1001 SGT Macario Garcia, Houston, Texas 77011 (Raul C. Martinez)

1721 Pech Rd., Houston, Texas 77055 (Spring Branch)

According to the Harris County Clerk’s Office, your spouse, parent, or child (acting as an agent) may complete and sign a voter registration application for you if they are a registered voter or has applied for voter registration.

Voter Registration applications may be obtained by:

If you register on Thursday, you will receive a Voter Registration Certificate within 30 days. Check your certificate to make sure all information is correct. If there is a mistake, immediately make corrections and return the certificate to the registrar. You will receive a color-coded certificate every two years.

