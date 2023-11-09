‘Honored and Humbled’: Mayor Sylvester Turner endorses Sheila Jackson Lee, Chris Hollins as City Controller

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Wednesday he has endorsed Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee as Houston’s Mayor.

Turner said throughout his tenure, the city faced seven declared disasters and Jackson Lee was always there to assist.

An hour before he endorsed Jackson Lee, he also threw in his support for Chris Hollins, who was running for City Controller.

“I’m honored to be with Chris Hollins and with all of these other distinguished personalities,” Mayor Turner said during a news conference. “I am honored to be standing side by side shoulder to shoulder with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.”

“This is an enormous and important statement from the mayor of the fourth-largest city in the nation,” Jackson Lee added.

During the race for City Controller, Hollins and his opponent, Orlando Sanchez, are headed for a runoff after both candidates are unable to get the percent of the vote.

“To be here standing with you today to endorse this campaign to give us your faith to give us your support, I can’t say enough how honored and humbled,” Hollins said during a news conference.

Earlier this year, Hollins dropped out of the mayoral race shortly after Jackson Lee announced her bid.

State Sen. John Whitmire sent a statement to KPRC 2 in response to the endorsement, which reads:

“I respect Mayor Turner’s right to endorse the candidate of his choice. I will continue to focus on what Houstonians care about- public safety, infrastructure, affordability, garbage pickup, and other city services that Houstonians expect.”

KPRC 2 reached out to Orlando Sanchez’s campaign but did not get a response.