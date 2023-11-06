‘Brought to justice’: Rosenberg man to spend 35 years in prison for sexual abuse of young girl

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A 49-year-old Rosenberg man will spend the next 35 years behind bars for the sexual abuse of a young girl.

George Gonzalez was convicted by a jury of continuous sexual abuse of a young child on Aug. 16. Gonzalez was sentenced to 35 years on Nov. 2.

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, evidence presented by prosecutors Charann Thompson and Melissa Munoz revealed that the victim disclosed the abuse to a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Crisis Intervention Deputy who responded to a mental health crisis at her home in August 2018.

The child told the deputy she wanted to end her life to prevent her abuser “from going to jail for touching her.”

The district attorney’s office said Gonzales began sexually abusing the child when she was as young as six years old and continued to abuse her until the abuse was discovered when she was 13.

During the punishment phase of the trial, Judge Chad Bridges heard testimony that while on bond, Gonzales was living with another woman and her two underage daughters, despite being ordered to have no contact with children.

Lead prosecutor Charann Thompson stated, “1,898 days after this child made the brave choice to disclose her abuse, her abuser was finally brought to justice. I am so grateful to her for trusting our commitment to seek justice despite the delays. I also want to thank the Rosenberg Police Department and the Fort Bend County Children’s Advocacy Center for the roles they played in achieving this result.”

Prosecutor Melissa Munoz added, “Parents need to be cautious with who they allow around their children. In many cases, the perpetrator is a family member, close family friend, or someone the child and family trusts. If you see something, say something.”

Brian Middleton reinforced, “Our professional duty, and our life’s work, is seeking justice for victims of crime and speaking for those who have lost their voice. Our highest priority is protecting women and children from abuse. We will not be deterred; we will not be flippant; and we will not be scared. We will come to their aid time and time again and we will not relent.”

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child is a first-degree felony punishable by 25 to 99 years, or life, in prison with no parole eligibility. The offense also requires lifetime registration as a sex offender.