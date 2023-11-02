Woman hit, killed while trying to push stranded car on Gulf Freeway feeder road

HOUSTON – A stranded driver was hit and killed early Wednesday morning as she was trying to push her disabled car on the roadway.

The deadly collision took place on the feeder road of the Gulf Freeway headed northbound at College Avenue around 1 a.m.

According to police, the victim’s sedan had reportedly stalled out and she was attempting to push it through an intersection when she was hit.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle was said to have been going very fast at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed, and investigators said they are now looking to determine if drugs or alcohol was involved.