Creed announces 2024 reunion tour: See Texas concert dates

Creed, the multi-platinum, Grammy and American Music Award-winning rock band, on Monday announced their 2024 Summer of ‘99 Tour.

Creed formed in Tallahassee in 1994. After an eleven-year hiatus, Creed officially announced a reunion in July 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour kicks off in Green Bay, WI, on July 17, and includes a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Sept. 11; Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Sept. 13; and The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Sept. 14.

Special guests 3 Doors Down will provide support on a majority of the North American tour with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck joining the band on select dates. Finger Eleven will open all dates on the tour.

Tickets will be available starting with presale on Oct. 31, with the general sale starting on Nov. 3.

More information on tickets can be found at www.creed.com.