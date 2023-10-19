Here’s what you missed on KPRC 2 News Today at 10AM on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Catch up with Owen and Sofia on KPRC 2 News Today at 10AM on Thursday, October 19.

Emotional Fall Cleaning

Michael is a nationally board-certified psychotherapist trained and educated at Johns Hopkins University. He’s a writer, TV contributor/commentator, and speaker who gives insight and commentary on healthy living, loving, dating, and mating topics.

On KPRC 2 News Today at 10AM we talked about the importance of ‘Emotional Fall Cleaning.’ With just 3 months left in 2023, it’s not too late to maximize your year. Watch the interview above where he shares how we can prepare for the new season by focusing on emotional and psychological wellness.

For more tips and tools, you can connect with Michael on his website, or through social media.

Click here for his Facebook, Instagram, X (Formerly Twitter), and Youtube.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo wins 2023 Fair/Expo of the Year

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was named 2023 Fair/Expo of the Year at the 52nd IEBA (International Entertainment Buyers Association) Conference held in Nashville, TN.

Brittany Cooke, Director of Entertainment, was present to accept the award on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

She shares more about it, and plays “This, That, or the Other Thing.”

You can watch KPRC 2 News Today at 10AM every weekday morning starting at 10AM.