Photos released of suspects wanted in Houston apartment shooting

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Booking photos of Jervarius Taylor and Jaycob Lewis (HPD)

Charges have been filed against two suspects wanted in the shooting of a man at a Houston apartment complex.

The suspects, Jervarius Taylor, 18, and Jaycob Lewis, 18, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with intent to commit a felony in the 263rd State District Court. Taylor is also charged with aggravated assault of a family member and Lewis is charged with a second count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At about 12 a.m. on Tuesday, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Murworth Drive and found the male victim, 22, suffering from gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.

Through the course of an investigation, officers learned Taylor and Lewis kicked in the front door of an apartment and pointed a firearm at three individuals inside the residence. Witnesses told officers that Taylor fired multiple shots, striking the victim more than once. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taylor or Lewis is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

