Investigation underway after twin infants found dead in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Police are investigating the deaths of twin infants in southeast Houston Wednesday.

According to Houston police, the infants were found dead inside a home in the 2100 block of Linden Creek Lane.

HPD commander, detectives & PIO are on a scene of twin infants deceased in a home in the 2100 blk of Linden Creek Ln.



Family members observed the babies unresponsive & called 911. The infants were pronounced deceased about 11:15 am. No visible signs of trauma to either child. pic.twitter.com/PQyHKA6w3n — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 4, 2023

Police said family members saw the babies were unresponsive and called 911.

There was reportedly no visible signs of trauma to either child.

The infants were pronounced dead at approximately 11:15 a.m.