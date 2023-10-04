81º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Investigation underway after twin infants found dead in SE Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Infant deaths, Linden Creek Lane, Houston
Police investigating infant deaths (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Police are investigating the deaths of twin infants in southeast Houston Wednesday.

According to Houston police, the infants were found dead inside a home in the 2100 block of Linden Creek Lane.

Police said family members saw the babies were unresponsive and called 911.

There was reportedly no visible signs of trauma to either child.

The infants were pronounced dead at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email